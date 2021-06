June 25, 2021 10:35 IST

IMAGE: Kapil Dev receives the trophy from then MCC president Sir Anthony Tuke, June 25, 1983. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Twitter



Thirty eight years ago this day, India stunned the mighty West Indies at Lord's to win the 1983 World Cup.

India were bundled out for 183, but returned to bowl out the two-time world champions for 140 to clinch a historic win, with Mohinder Amarnath (3/12) and Madan Lal (3/31) taking three wickets apiece, while Balwinder Singh Sandhu claimed 2/32.

IMAGE: Kapil Dev holds aloft the World Cup on the balcony of the Lord's pavilion. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images

Captain Kapil Dev with the trophy at Lord's is a memory no cricket fan of that era will ever forget.