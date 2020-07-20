On this day: Harmanpreet's magical ton sends Aussies packing

July 20, 2020 12:31 IST

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 off just 115 balls helped India enter the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

July 20, 2017, will be a special date for cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur.

It was on this day that Harmanpreet went on to play a match-winning knock of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Her record-breaking 171 not out runs off just 115 balls came at the County Ground in Derby.

In a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 42 overs per side, Mithali Raj-led India had won the toss and elected to bat first.

India were reduced to 35/2 in the 10th over as Smriti Mandhana (6) and Punam Raut (14) were sent back to the pavilion.

Harmanpreet then joined Mithali in the middle and the duo went on to form a 66-run stand.

Mithali (36) was dismissed in the 25th over, but Harmanpreet continued to march on for India.

Harmanpreet then found support in Deepti Sharma and both batters formed a 137-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The right-handed Harmanpreet struck 20 fours and seven sixes in her innings to take India's total to 281/4 in the allotted 42 overs.

India then managed to defend the total and bundled out Australia for 245 runs and won a spot in the final.

Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets while Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey registered two wickets each.

Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her magical innings that invited praise from Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri among others.