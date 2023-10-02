News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup 2023: Moeen fires England to warm-up win over Bangladesh

World Cup 2023: Moeen fires England to warm-up win over Bangladesh

October 02, 2023 23:54 IST
IMAGE: After their first warm-up match was washed out, England picked up a win over Bangladesh in their second warm-up match. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Moeen Ali smashed a quickfire half century to guide champions England to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing a revised target of 197 in 37 overs following a lengthy rain interruption, England were hurried along by Moeen's blistering knock of 56 off 39 balls, with the all-rounder hitting two fours and six sixes.

Jonny Bairstow (34), Joe Root (26 not out) and captain Jos Buttler (30) also made telling contributions, while Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman picked up two early wickets, dismissing both openers.

 

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat, with over half of their 188 runs coming through Tanzid Hasan (45) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74).

England, keen to quickly acclimatise to the conditions after their first warm-up match against hosts India was washed out, employed nine different bowlers, five of whom took wickets, but Reece Topley stood out with figures of 3-23 in five overs.

England begin their 50-over World Cup title defence with a clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

"Very valuable, obviously didn't have the first game," Moeen said. "More important for the bowlers, invaluable time in the field.

"I just want to play how I can play. Sometimes you have to adapt. Play to your strengths. Felt like I played well so wanted to keep the momentum.

"We're ready (for the opener), got enough time. Going to be a massive game, NZ are a dangerous side, but we're ready."

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in their first match of the World Cup on Oct. 7.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
