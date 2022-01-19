News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ's limited-overs series in Australia postponed indefinitely

NZ's limited-overs series in Australia postponed indefinitely

January 19, 2022 08:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia Cricket team

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins taps fists with New Zealand's Trent Boult. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty over when the visitors would be able to return home due to COVID-19 protocols, the cricket boards of both countries said on Wednesday.

The tour, scheduled for Jan. 24-Feb. 9, comprised three one-day internationals in Perth, Hobart and Sydney and a solitary Twenty20 match in Canberra.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Cricket Australia (CA) said they were discussing when the fixtures could be played.

 

"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers," NZC Chief Executive David White said.

"NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand in the hope that might be more achievable for the government.

"Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this."

NZC and CA said discussions were continuing over when the postponed fixtures will be played.

CA said ticket purchasers would be refunded and it will confirm the schedule for the team's T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka next month as soon as possible.

Australia are scheduled to play five T20s against Sri Lanka from Feb. 11.

"We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone," CA CEO Nick Hockley said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Eyes on Kohli the batter as India take on SA in ODIs
Eyes on Kohli the batter as India take on SA in ODIs
Superhero Kohli, you'll always be my captain: Siraj
Superhero Kohli, you'll always be my captain: Siraj
Former IPL cricketer claims fixing approach in TNPL
Former IPL cricketer claims "fixing approach" in TNPL
Badosa relishing life as a seed
Badosa relishing life as a seed
India reports over 2.82 lakh Covid cases in 24 hrs
India reports over 2.82 lakh Covid cases in 24 hrs
Jio beats BSNL; is largest fixed line broadband player
Jio beats BSNL; is largest fixed line broadband player
What is Varun Dhawan missing?
What is Varun Dhawan missing?

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

'Kohli deserved better'

'Kohli deserved better'

PIX: Virat Kohli 'hearts batting'

PIX: Virat Kohli 'hearts batting'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances