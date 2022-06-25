News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ still in heavyweight Headingley fight, says Mitchell

NZ still in heavyweight Headingley fight, says Mitchell

June 25, 2022 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates completing his hundred on Day 2 of the third Test against England, at Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, on Friday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates completing his hundred on Day 2 of the third Test against England, at Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, on Friday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has likened the England series to a heavyweight boxing bout and thinks the Black Caps are still very much in the fight in the third Test after a topsy-turvy day two at Headingley.

 

Mitchell's third century of the series helped New Zealand to 329 on Friday but England charged back at them with Johnny Bairstow and Jamie Overton putting on 209 in an unbeaten seventh wicket stand to take the home side to 264 for six at stumps.

"It's been the same theme throughout this whole series. As an onlooker on the sides, I reckon it would have been a hell of a game of cricket to be watching today, obviously the ebbs and flows," Mitchell told reporters.

"We just linked it to almost a heavyweight boxing fight, the way both teams are throwing punches."

After losing the first two Tests, the Black Caps looked firmly on course for a consolation victory when they had England reeling at 55-6 on Friday, only for Bairstow and debutant Overton to snatch back the momentum.

Mitchell was not surprised at the aggressive English batting given the way new England coach Brendon McCullum once played the game for New Zealand.

"It was a great partnership but at the same time we've still got a lead and we know there's a lot of cricket still to be played over the next three days," he added.

"If we can chip out a couple early tomorrow morning, then it's all game on again. Both teams are evenly poised and it will come down to small moments over the next three days as to who is going to win this one."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Centurion Bairstow revels in just being himself
PIX: Centurion Bairstow revels in just being himself
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli
Why Vaughan Trolled Kohli
How rebel Sena MLAs gave slip to security to reach Guj
How rebel Sena MLAs gave slip to security to reach Guj
'PM should resist bureaucratic influence'
'PM should resist bureaucratic influence'
Mumbai attack handler Mir gets 15-yr jail in Pak
Mumbai attack handler Mir gets 15-yr jail in Pak
June 25, 1983: When the Cup came home...
June 25, 1983: When the Cup came home...

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

June 25, 1983: When the Cup came home...

June 25, 1983: When the Cup came home...

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances