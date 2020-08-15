Postponement of IPL 'blessing in disguse' for this KKR pacer

Source:

August 15, 2020 18:56 IST

'Had the IPL happened in April-May, I would have missed my second straight season.'

IMAGE: Pace bowler Shivam Mavi in action for Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL in 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowler Shivam Mavi said that the postponement of the Indian Premier League this year has come as a blessing in disguise for him.

Mavi injured his back while playing a Ranji Trophy match for Uttar Pradesh in December, following which he went for a scan that revealed an L1 disc injury.



The 21-year-old pacer claimed that if IPL was held as per its normal schedule in April-May, he would have not been able to take part.



"The IPL being postponed has been a blessing in disguise for me. Had the IPL happened in April-May, I would have missed my second straight season. I was scheduled to recover only mid-April," ESPNCricinfo quoted Mavi as saying.



The IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will now be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10.



"Then to cope that kind of bowling workload straightaway may have been tough, so the last four months have given me time to recover, rehabilitate and become stronger," he added.