Harbhajan, Pathan to make acting debut in Tamil cinema

October 15, 2019 09:04 IST

'New venture, new challenge looking forward to it.'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh will make his debut in the Tamil movie titled Dikkiloona, which will be directed by Karthik Yogi. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are all set for new innings in their career as the duo will be making their acting debut in Tamil cinema.



Pathan will be seen essaying a prominent role in the upcoming film, tentatively titled Vikram 58, which will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The seam bowler shared a video on Twitter confirming the news: "New venture, new challenge looking forward to it."



On the other hand, Harbhajan will make his debut in the Tamil movie titled Dikkiloona, which will be directed by Karthik Yogi.



"Introducing me to Tamil cinema @kjr_studios, #dikkiloona @SoldiersFactory, @iamsanthanam. Thanks to the team. The earth that formed. These are the relationships that stopped me from saying words," Harbhajan tweeted.

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan will be seen essaying a prominent role in the upcoming film, tentatively titled Vikram 58. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/Twitter

Left-arm fast bowler Pathan last played for India for 2012, in a T20 International against Sri Lanka. He was the second Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh to claim a Test hat-trick.



He took 100 wickets in 29 Tests, while claiming 173 wickets in 102 ODIs.



Harbhajan is the third highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, having picked up 417 wickets in 103 Tests, while taking 260 wickets in ODIs.