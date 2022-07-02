News
No red ball in my bag at the minute, says Jos Buttler

July 02, 2022 13:26 IST
Jos Buttler

IMAGE: England's new white-ball captain Jos Buttler dismissed talk of becoming an opener for the Test team after top-scoring in the IPL this season with 863 runs. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

England's new white-ball captain Jos Buttler has downplayed the prospect of becoming an opener for the Test team after he was touted for the role by ex-Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

 

Sangakkara this week said Buttler, who top-scored in the Indian Premier League this season with 863 runs, could be a perfect fit for the Test team's newfound swashbuckling style under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Sangakkara's suggestion was backed up by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said he would love to see Buttler carry his form from the IPL into the longer format.

"I thought someone had written the wrong story, to be honest," Buttler, whose last Test appearance came during England's disastrous Ashes defeat against Australia in January, told the BBC on Friday.

"I don't think there is much merit in that.

"No, it's been fantastic to watch the Test team over the last few weeks, so I've thoroughly enjoyed tuning in as a fan.

"It's been incredible to watch - you're gripped to your seat, aren't you? To see what they're doing has been brilliant. I've loved watching them and I hope it continues. There's no red ball in my bag at the minute."

Buttler will take charge of the England limited-overs side when they host India in three Twenty20 internationals from Thursday, followed by three One-Day Internationals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
