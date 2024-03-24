News
No reason to believe that Champions Trophy will not be held in Pakistan: PCB

No reason to believe that Champions Trophy will not be held in Pakistan: PCB

Source: PTI
March 24, 2024 17:34 IST
IMAGE: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was confident next year's Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that it will be able to host Champions Trophy next year as a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reach the country on Monday to inspect the ongoing preparations for the prestigious tournament.

The delegation which will also include a security expert will visit all the proposed venues with particular emphasis on Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

 

Pakistan is tasked with hosting an ICC event for the first time since it hosted a part of the 1996 World Cup with India.

"The delegation will be given briefings on the preparations. They will visit the venues in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi to see the upgradation work we will be carrying out for the Champions Trophy," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

Last month a delegation of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had also visited Pakistan to inspect the security and other arrangements for their team's tour to the country in mid-April for five T20 Internationals.

Naqvi reiterated that the Champions Trophy would be held on schedule in Pakistan.

Asked if Pakistan would consider a tit for tat response if the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan, Naqvi said "why are we even discussing such possibilities".

"We had a good meeting in Dubai on the tournament and its technical side and as far as we are concerned we see no reason the event would not be held in Pakistan so why even discuss other scenarios," he added.

India had refused to send its team for the Asia Cup last year in August which led to a number of matches being moved to Sri Lanka.

Source: PTI
PCB restores Rauf's contract after written apology
Catches win matches & we dropped a couple: Amre
Preity Charms PBKS Fans
Discontent grows within Trinamool, BJP in Bengal
IPL PIX, RR vs LSG: Sensational Samson powers Royals
Kejriwal's arrest: INDIA plans mega rally on March 31
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be removed as Pakistan skipper?
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be removed as Pakistan skipper?

No chief selector in Pakistan's selection panel

