No instructions from the Indian team: GCA curators

No instructions from the Indian team: GCA curators

Source: PTI
March 04, 2023 19:56 IST
IMAGE: After losing the third Test, India will take on Australia in the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The pitch at Holkar Stadium has been rated by ICC match referee Chris Broad as "poor", and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is unlikely to risk its reputation by preparing something that attracts the attention of the game's governing body for the wrong reason.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source told PTI on Saturday.

 

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," he said.

There are 96 hours still left for the Test match to begin and one doesn't know what will happen once BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashsh Bhowmick take over.

"Obviously, last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

The last time two Test matches were held in Ahmedabad, they ended in just under two days.

"You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," he added.

Source: PTI
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

