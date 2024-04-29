News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No Hybrid Model? PCB names venues for Champions Trophy

No Hybrid Model? PCB names venues for Champions Trophy

Source: PTI
April 29, 2024 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said they are confident of hosting the entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board has earmarked Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi as venues for next year's Champions Trophy, continuing to insist that the tournament will stay in Pakistan despite speculation of a 'hybrid model' being under consideration to ensure India's participation.

The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is expected to be held tentatively in February-March next year.

 

BCCI has not yet confirmed participation and there is speculation that the ICC could use the 'Hybrid Model' and hold India's matches at a neutral venue if the team does not get government clearance to travel. The ICC has already made it clear that it will not ask any member nation to defy government policy.

"We have sent the schedule for the matches in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said at a press conference in Lahore.

"The ICC's security team came and we had a very good meeting. They looked at arrangements here and we will also share stadium upgrade plans with them.

"We are trying to ensure we host a very good tournament in Pakistan," Naqvi informed.

The PCB has been steadfast in insisting that the tournament will not be altered in any way to accommodate India.

The 'Hybrid Model' of hosting was used in the Asia Cup last year. The Asian Cricket Council, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, held India's matches in Sri Lanka even though Pakistan was the official host of the tournament.

Naqvi also conceded that condition of all three proposed venues is currently sub-standard in terms of hosting international games of cricket.

"If you look at Gaddafi (here), it is good but the viewing experience is not great for cricket. Football maybe, not cricket," Naqvi said.

"We need to improve facilities in the stadiums, where there are some old problems. Karachi is in bad shape. So on May 7, we will finalise bids from international companies who will come and help us design. We are already late but we need to do these upgrades in four-five months. It will be a very tough test but we can do it.."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who's The 'King' of Chepauk? Vote!
Who's The 'King' of Chepauk? Vote!
King Kohli shuts down critics in style!
King Kohli shuts down critics in style!
'T20 a batters' game; it challenges you as a bowler'
'T20 a batters' game; it challenges you as a bowler'
SC stays order on CBI probe into WB teachers' scam
SC stays order on CBI probe into WB teachers' scam
Samson vaults to WC spot; will India stick with Pant?
Samson vaults to WC spot; will India stick with Pant?
'36 out of 266 candidates in Guj face criminal cases'
'36 out of 266 candidates in Guj face criminal cases'
Mitchell's 5 Catches Grabs The Show
Mitchell's 5 Catches Grabs The Show

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Finish the Game Fast, Baby on the Way'

'Finish the Game Fast, Baby on the Way'

Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!

Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances