HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No crowd for WPL? Elections could shut fans out

No crowd for WPL? Elections could shut fans out

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 19:04 IST

x

WPL

IMAGE: There's still uncertainty about whether matches on January 14 and 16 will also be played behind closed doors. Photograph: WPL/X

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be played behind closed doors due to the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation elections on January 15 at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the police have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they will not be able to provide adequate security for cricket on the day of the clash between the WPL and the election.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to face UP Warriorz on January 15.

There's still uncertainty about whether matches on January 14 and 16 will also be played behind closed doors.

 

The official WPL online ticket platform hasn't listed tickets for the January 14, 15, and 16 matches, likely affecting the following games: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz on January 15, and Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16.

These matches are scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Tickets are being sold for the double-header on January 17 at the DY Patil Stadium - MI vs UPW and DC vs RCB - after which the league moves to Vadodara for the remainder of the season.

The opening fixture of the WPL on Friday drew a near-capacity crowd, and the weekend double-headers also saw strong attendance.

Currently, Gujarat Giants lead the WPL table with 2 wins, while defending champions Mumbai Indians are second.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who is Ayush Badoni? Meet India's surprise selection
Who is Ayush Badoni? Meet India's surprise selection
Rahul reveals Harshit Rana wanted a six every ball
Rahul reveals Harshit Rana wanted a six every ball
'He Basically Walks the Talk': Iyer Praises Kohli
'He Basically Walks the Talk': Iyer Praises Kohli
'I was living a lie': Mary Kom breaks silence on divorce
'I was living a lie': Mary Kom breaks silence on divorce
National Sports Governance Act Rolled Out
National Sports Governance Act Rolled Out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

PM Modi, German Chancellor fly kites5:30

PM Modi, German Chancellor fly kites

Frozen waterfall brings cheer to tourists in Kashmir1:51

Frozen waterfall brings cheer to tourists in Kashmir

Shakti Kapoor's Swag Steals the Show, Fans Are Amazed!1:01

Shakti Kapoor's Swag Steals the Show, Fans Are Amazed!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO