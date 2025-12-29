HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No Babar, No Shaheen: PCB's bold Sri Lanka gamble

December 29, 2025 10:15 IST

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan's Babar Azam with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

With the 2026 T20 World Cup fast approaching, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted for a bold shake-up, dropping marquee players such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi from the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series.

With all of Pakistan’s World Cup matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, the series was expected to serve as an ideal dress rehearsal. The T20Is, set to be played from January 7 to 11, come exactly a month before Pakistan begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 10, as they look to end a title drought that stretches back to their maiden triumph in 2009.

However, the PCB has opted to rest several high-profile names, including Babar, Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf. In their absence, uncapped batter Khawaja Nafay has earned a maiden call-up after an impressive outing in the Abu Dhabi T10, where he amassed 178 runs at a blistering strike rate of 243.83.

 

The primary reason behind the omissions is the players’ participation in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Despite initial reluctance to issue No Objection Certificates due to the Sri Lanka tour, the PCB eventually cleared the players for the Australia-based franchise league in October. The BBL 2025–26 season, which began on December 14 and runs until January 25, clashes entirely with the Sri Lanka series, ruling out the availability of most senior players. Shadab Khan, however, is expected to return and rejoin the Pakistan squad in time for the T20Is.

While the Sri Lanka series would have provided a timely tune-up ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are likely to get another opportunity to assemble their full-strength squad before the tournament. The team is reportedly scheduled to tour Australia in late January, and the PCB could consider recalling BBL-contracted players early to ensure adequate preparation for the marquee event.

