Laura Equals Fastest Fifty Record In Domestic T20s

IMAGE: Australia’s Laura Harris hit the joint-fastest fifty in women’s T20s during a Women's Super Smash game on Sunday. Photograph: Super Smash/X

Australia's Laura Harris on Sunday carved her name into cricketing folklore as she became the second woman to smash a half-century off 15 balls in the history of T20 cricket.

The 35-year-old achieved the stunning feat during the Women's Super Smash game between Otago and Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra, New Zealand, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Laura, who plays for Otago, equalled the record of England's Marie Kelly, who also hammered a 15-ball half-century for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022.

On her Super Smash debut, Laura scored 52 runs off 17 deliveries containing six boundaries and four sixes and was adjudged the player of the match.

Her whirlwind knock helped Otago overhaul the 146-run target in just 14.5 overs, winning the match by six wickets.

Laura had been going through a lean patch ahead of the Super Smash, scoring just 69 runs in 10 games at a poor average of 11.50 at the Women's Big Bash League representing Sydney Thunder.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, and India's Richa Ghosh hold the record for the fastest fifty -- off 18 balls- in women's T20I cricket.