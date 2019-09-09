No arrest for Shami for now; Court stays warrant

September 09, 2019 23:47 IST

IMAGE: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

The order by the Alipore Court in Kolkata that needed senior India pacer Mohammed Shami to surrender within 15 days from September 2 no longer holds good as his lawyer Salim Rahaman has managed to get a stay from a higher court.

Salim said that the move was in any case against the legal process and there was no way that Shami could have been asked to surrender. The first move had to be that of summoning either Shami or his representative.

"The order didn't hold much ground because while you can summon a person, you cannot issue a surrender notice. We have got a stay on the matter from a higher court and the rest of the plan of action you will get to know tomorrow," he said.

A senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) functionary had said that the fast bowler would return to India on September 12, and till then he was in touch with his lawyer Salim Rahaman.

"Shami has gone to the US after the tour of the West Indies got over and he will be back in the country on the 12th. He has been in constant touch with his lawyer on the court matter and has also spoken to the relevant people within the board on the matter," the functionary had said.

Shami has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, since March 2018. She has publicly accused Shami of having numerous affairs and harassment.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of three years in jail.

Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign to defame him.