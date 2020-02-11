News
New technology to detect front no-balls

February 11, 2020 13:26 IST

The television umpire will monitor the landing foot of the bowlers after every ball and communicate to the on-field umpires whether it is a legal delivery.

IMAGE: Umpire Ian Gould signals a no-ball. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Front foot no-ball technology will be used at a major tournament for the first time in this month's women's T20 World Cup in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

It is currently the responsibility of the on-field umpires to call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the mark.

 

It is currently the responsibility of the on-field umpires to call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the mark.

The decision follows successful trials conducted across 12 games in both India and West Indies, which saw 4,717 balls bowled and 13 no-balls called. The ICC said all deliveries were judged accurately.

"Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I'm confident this technology will reduce the small number of front foot no-ball errors at the Women's T20 World Cup," ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"No-balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no-balls is low, it is important to call them correctly.

"Since we first trialed this concept in the ODI (one-day international) series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game."

The women's T20 World Cup runs from February 21 to March 8.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
