News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New selectors to be named by month-end

New selectors to be named by month-end

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 03, 2020 20:36 IST

Ajit Agarkar

IMAGE: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is a front-runner for the chief selector’s post. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly said the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month.

 

The BCCI has sought applications to replace - chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (West Zone) -- in the five-member panel.

It recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

"The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month," Ganguly said.

Among the applicants are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Looks like India have moved past Dhoni at this stage'

'Looks like India have moved past Dhoni at this stage'

Dhoni is the best captain India has seen: Rohit

Dhoni is the best captain India has seen: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          