New selectors to be named by month-end

February 03, 2020 20:36 IST

IMAGE: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is a front-runner for the chief selector’s post. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly said the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month.

The BCCI has sought applications to replace - chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (West Zone) -- in the five-member panel.

It recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

"The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month," Ganguly said.

Among the applicants are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia.