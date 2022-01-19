News
New ODI skipper K L Rahul does a unique first

Source: PTI
January 19, 2022 16:20 IST
India's K L Rahul and South Africa's Temba Bhavuma at the toss during the first ODI in Paarl, South Africa

IMAGE: K L Rahul is only the third player to lead India in a One-Day International without having captained in 'List A' cricket previously. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

In-form batter K L Rahul, who is leading India in the ongoing first One-Day International against South Africa, is only the third player to lead his country in a 50 overs game without having captained in 'List A' cricket previously.

 

The other two India players who achieved this rare feat are wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani and flamboyant opener Virender Sehwag.

Rahul was handed the captaincy for the three-match ODI series after injury ruled newly-appointed skipper Rohit Sharma unfit for the series and the selectors had decided to move on from Virat Kohli after he had resigned as the T20 captain.

Rahul, who hails from Karnataka, is also captaining India for the first time, in his 39th ODI.

The last time a player led the country before playing 50 ODIs was Mohinder Amarnath, in October 1984.

It was 'Jimmy' Amarnath's 35 ODI when he captained the side.

South Africa decided to bat first in the ongoing game in which Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer made his ODI debut.

Source: PTI
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

