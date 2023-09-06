News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Naseem's injury could derail Pakistan's Asia Cup dreams

Naseem's injury could derail Pakistan's Asia Cup dreams

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 17:18 IST
Naseem Shah

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X (formerly Twitter)

Pakistan has suffered an injury scare in the form of pacer Naseem Shah, who has seemingly hurt his left arm.

It happened during Pakistan's Super-Four fixture of the Asia Cup versus Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday.

With Bangladesh batting first, pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled to Mohammad Naim, who flicked the ball to the fine leg. As Naseem went for a full-length dive to his left to stop the ball, he immediately held his arm and was in visible pain.

The team physio rushed in, while Naseem remained laid on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field.

 

Although Naseem's injury is yet to be ascertained, it raises concerns in the Pakistan camp ahead of its vital encounter against arch-rival India on Sunday in Colombo.

Also, with the ICC Cricket World Cup due to happen in India next month, an injury to Naseem could severely hamper Pakistan's plans.

Naseem has been good with the ball for the Men in Green, being the second-most wicket-taker in the continuing event, clasping five in three outings at an economy of 4.29, with the best figures of 3 for 36 that came against the Men in Blue.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
