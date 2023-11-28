News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024

Source: PTI
November 28, 2023 20:20 IST
Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 4-30 next year.

The ICC informed that five wins in as many matches have not only taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament.

 

“The Eagles currently sit on top of the table with 10 points, with their win against Tanzania ensuring a top-two finish required to qualify for the showpiece event next year,” the ICC said on its website.

Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are still in the reckoning from the Africa region. Among these, Uganda and Kenya are placed better than Zimbabwe and Nigeria, who will have to wait for other results to go their way.

A few days ago, Uganda had stunned Zimbabwe by five wickets to earn two crucial points in the Qualifiers.

The next edition of the showpiece will feature 20 teams divided into four groups consisting five sides each, while 12 teams have already qualified for the event.

This includes the co-hosts West Indies and the USA, followed by top eight teams in the last T20 World Cup in Australia alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who were the next two best teams on the cut-off date of November 14, 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
