Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nagpur and Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals

Nagpur and Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals

Source: PTI
February 28, 2024 11:48 IST
IMAGE: Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Mumbai will play Tamil Nadu at home while Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, starting from Saturday.

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur and the BKC Ground in Mumbai will host the last four stage matches of the premier domestic tournament.

 

Vidarbha recorded a resounding 127-run win over Karnataka to book a place in the semifinals.

They will meet Madhya Pradesh, who are coached by Chandrakant Pandit, who guided Vidarbha to back-to-back titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

MP on the other hand, had eked out a narrow four-run win over Andhra in the quarterfinals.

Mumbai will head to the semifinals on the back of a historic match where Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande became the first pair since 1946 to hit hundreds batting at number 10 and 11.

The record 41-time champions entered the last-four stage by virtue of first-innings lead against Baroda.

They will clash with Tamil Nadu, who rode on R Sai Kishore's match haul of 9 for 93 to knock out defending champions Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs in the quarterfinals.

