Home  » Cricket » Mushtaq Ali T20s: Mumbai include Shaw, Rahane; Iyer captain

Mushtaq Ali T20s: Mumbai include Shaw, Rahane; Iyer captain

Source: PTI
November 17, 2024 19:58 IST
Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team for fitness and discipline related issues. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer was named captain of the 17-member Mumbai squad which also features Prithvi Shaw for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be played from November 23 to December 15.

The squad also features Ajinkya Rahane who has been captaining Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy with the first half of the competition ending recently, and the comeback batter Siddhesh Lad, who has also been among runs.

Iyer has been in red-hot form this Ranji Trophy season as he looks to make his way back into the Indian side, scoring 452 runs at 90.40 with two centuries.

Each of the tons that Iyer has made this year have been big hundreds, as the right-hander smashed a quickfire 233 against Odisha before making 142

against Maharashtra to set up Mumbai's two consecutive wins.

The biggest inclusion has been Shaw, after the 25-year-old was dropped from the Ranji Trophy side for fitness and discipline related issues.

Spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian, who was part of India A's unofficial Tests in Australia, has also been included in the Mumbai side along with veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

 

Mumbai squad for Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (w/k), Aakash Anand (w/k), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
