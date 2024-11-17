News
Home  » Cricket » Surprise move! Padikkal to stay back with Team India in Australia

Surprise move! Padikkal to stay back with Team India in Australia

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 17, 2024 17:38 IST
Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal had made his Test debut earlier this year against England at Dharamsala and scored a half-century while batting at No. 4. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprise move, the Indian team management has decided to retain Devdutt Padikkal, who was part of the India A team, as a backup for the senior team in Australia.

Padikkal was part of the India A squad that played two four-day matches against Australia A recently.

The decision comes in the wake of injury concerns for the visitors, with Shubman Gill likely to miss the Perth Test after fracturing his thumb, while captain Rohit Sharma could also miss the series opener.

The move to retain left-hander Padikkal was unexpected as he didn't enjoy a good run with the bat for India A in Australia with scores of 36, 88, 26 and 1.

Additionally,

Tamil Nadu's young batting star B Sai Sudharsan, who made a hundred against Australia A at Mackay in the first match, may also be asked to stay back while the rest of the India A squad, which was captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will leave head back home on Monday.

 

"It is more to do with the familiarity with the Australian conditions as they have played here recently," a source told PTI.

Padikkal had made his Test debut earlier this year against England at Dharamsala and scored a half-century while batting at No. 4. He has scored 2677 in 40 first class games at an average of 42, with six centuries.

Sudharsan has played three ODIs against South Africa last year and one T20I against Zimbabwe in July this year.

REDIFF CRICKET
