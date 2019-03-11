Mushtaq Ali T20: Mumbai maul Vidarbha; Gujarat derail Railways

March 11, 2019 17:54 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai's medium pacer Tushar Deshpande put in a spirited show to restrict Vidarbha. Photograph: PTI

Domestic giants Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by six wickets in their Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, in Indore, on Monday.

Opting to field at the Holkar Stadium, Mumbai bowlers, led by medium pacer Tushar Deshpande (3-28), put in a spirited show to restrict Vidarbha to 137/8 in their alloted 20 overs.

Deshpande was ably supported by another pacer Shardul Thakur (2-21), while Shams Mulani (1-22), Shivam Dube (1-28) and Siddhesh Lad (1-9), too, played their part, picking up a wicket each.

Deshpande gave early breakthrough to Mumbai when he accounted for Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide (4).

Jitesh Sharma (20), captain Ganesh Satish (24) and Rushabh Rathod (26) got starts, but failed to convert them into big scores as Mumbai bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Vidarbha were reeling at 95-6, but pacer Umesh Yadav chipped in with a blazing 26 off 12 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, to ensure his side crossed the 130-run mark.

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw did not play for Mumbai, but opener Jay Bista hit an unbeaten 73 off 51 balls to see his team romp home with 26 deliveries to spare.

Bista took the experienced Vidarbha attack to task, hammering nine fours and two sixes.

He got able support from skipper Shreyas Iyer (28) and Surya Kumar Yadav (25).

Mumbai lost two quick wickets, but Bista ensured that his side emerged triumphant.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat defeated Railways by seven wickets in their Super League Group A game. Gujarat bowlers, led by leg spinner Piyush Chawla (3-12), dished out a clinical show to restrict Railways to a 110/9 in their 20 overs after they chose to bat.

Piyush Tanwar led Gujarat's chase as he hit an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls and took his side home with 5.5 overs to spare in company of Axar Patel (20 not out).

Brief scores:

At Holkar Stadium: Vidarbha 137/8 (R R Rathod 26, Umesh Yadav 26; Tushar Deshpande 3-28, Shardul Thakur 2-21) lost to Mumbai 138/4 (Jay Bista 73 not out, Shreyas Iyer 28; R L Jangid 2-23, Akshay Wakhare 2-38) by six wickets. Mumbai 4 points, Vidarbha 0 points.

At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Railways 110/9 (Harsh Tyagi 32 not out, Amit Paunikar 23; Piyush Chawla 3-12, Hemang Patel 1-17) lost to Gujarat 112/3 (Piyush Tanwar 55 not out, Parthiv Patel 25; Ambikeshwar Mishra 1-15) by seven wickets. Gujarat 4 points, Railways 0 points.