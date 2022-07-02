Mumbai's first-class cricketers to have contracts

IMAGE: Mumbai's players celebrate a wicket during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

In a move that will please first-class cricketers in the city, the Mumbai Cricket Association has in-principle agreed to have contracts for them.

"This decision was taken at the recent Apex Council meeting and it will be the same like the way BCCI has it. The modalities will be worked out by the Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC)," a senior MCA official said.

The MCA’s CIC currently has Nilesh Kulkarni, Jatin Paranjpe and Vinod Kambli as members.

The BCCI has a central contract system for its men and women cricketers and they are given an annual amount based on their grades.

"The MCA CIC will work on modalities like what grades to have and what amount is to be given for each grade. Which players will have the contracts, will also be decided by the CIC and selectors," the official added.

Meanwhile, the association has approved a reward of Rs one crore for its Ranji Trophy team, which finished runners-up, going down to Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash this season.

The Ranji Trophy team was led by flamboyant opener Prithvi Shaw.

The MCA will also give cash rewards to its Under-25 team, which won the CK Nayudu Trophy, and Under-19 team which ended up runners-up in the Cooch Behar Trophy.