Mumbai spin great Shivalkar passes into the ages

Mumbai spin great Shivalkar passes into the ages

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 03, 2025 20:51 IST

Padmakar Shivalkar

IMAGE: Padmakar Shivalkar felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium in January. Photographs: Mumbai Cricket Association

Legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related issues. He was 84.

Considered one of the best spinners to have never played for India, Shivalkar played 124 first class matches and claimed 589 wickets at 19.69 in a career spanning nearly 25 years from 1961/62 to 1987/88.

The left-arm spinner made his debut at the age of 22 in Ranji Trophy and continued playing until he was 48 and took 361 wickets in India's premier domestic competition including eleven 10-wicket hauls. Shivalkar also played 12 List A matches and took 16 wickets.

Padmakar Shivalkar

He was honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by BCCI in 2017.

 

"Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir's contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered," said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik.

"His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," he added.


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
