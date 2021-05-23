Multan sign Windies duo Hetmyer, Charles for rest of PSL

May 23, 2021 13:18 IST

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer plays for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Multan Sultans have signed the West Indies duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles for the rest of this year's Pakistan Super League, set to resume in Abu Dhabi next month, the league said.

The six-team tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven people, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19, and the franchises were allowed to add two more players to their squads in Saturday's virtual players draft.

Hard-hitting left-handed batsman Hetmyer will be making his PSL debut, while wicketkeeper-batsman Charles had earlier played for the Quetta and Multan teams.

Hetmyer plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan returned to Lahore Qalandars, having exited the tournament in February to honour international commitments.

"My effort will be to help the team win matches. I want to be the most economical bowler and take as many wickets as possible," Rashid said in a video released by the franchise, which lost to Karachi in last year's final.

He will be expected to fill an important void in the team after Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament.

Vitality T20 Blast: Rashid Khan to join Sussex Sharks after PSL

Sussex's Vitality Blast overseas star, Rashid Khan will be joining the side for this year's tournament once his involvement in the rearranged Pakistan Super League concludes.

The remainder of the PSL is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Rashid will travel to the UK directly after the tournament concludes, or earlier if his side - Lahore Qalandars - are eliminated prior to the final. "Rashid will then be available for his third Vitality Blast stint with Sussex after completing any quarantine requirements," said Sussex in an official statement.

Looking ahead to his arrival at The 1st Central County Ground, Rashid in an official release said: "I am really looking forward to joining up with my teammates at Sussex upon completion of the PSL. Whilst the travel restrictions in place have been a big factor in delaying my arrival, it is fortunate I am still able to play some high-level cricket before heading to Hove later in June. I can't wait to see everyone."

The sixth edition of the PSL began in Pakistan in February and was due to be completed in March. Multiple COVID-19 cases forced its postponement after 14 matches, with the remainder of the tournament now rescheduled as above.

Russell, Brathwaite among 7 players retained by Jamaica Tallawahs

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are among the seven players who were on Saturday retained by Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

The Jamaica Tallawahs announced their retentions for the 2021 CPL. The side has retained also Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton and Fidel Edwards who returned to the CPL in 2020 has also been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year. The Tallawahs also welcomed back left-arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud.

"The Tallawahs have 10 spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks," read a statement on the CPL website.

The 2021 CPL will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19, the organisers confirmed on Thursday.

This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020.