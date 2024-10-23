News
Morkel Gets Bowlers Ready For Kiwis

Morkel Gets Bowlers Ready For Kiwis

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 23, 2024 17:44 IST
Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

IMAGE: Morne Morkel rolled up his sleeves and gets back into the groove. Photograph: BCCI

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel, now India's bowling coach, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during the team's training session ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

 

Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

IMAGE: Bowling coach Morne Morkel tries his hand at bowling during India's training session. Photograph: BCCI

After nearly a year away from the crease, Morkel rolled up his sleeves and had a go with the ball, much to the delight of THE players.

In a video shared by BCCI on X, Morkel revealed the internal monologue that accompanied his bowling comeback.

'I need to remind myself that I'm 40 and not 23 anymore,' he admitted.

'The last time I bowled was almost like a year ago.' Despite the physical challenges, Morkel's competitive spirit shone through.

Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

IMAGE: Morne Morkel with Akash Deep. Photograph: BCCI

As he walked back to his mark, Morkel engaged in constant self-talk, reminding himself to stay calm and avoid injury.

'The last thing you do is get injured,' he said. 'Pull a hamstring and embarrass yourself.'

To compensate for his age and the wear and tear on his body, Morkel allowed himself to bowl a few 'big no-balls' to generate extra pace.

Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

The experience brought back fond memories of his playing days, when he faced some of the world's best batsmen.

'I have bowled too many overs in India,' he recalled. "My knees actually reminded me that the surfaces here are hard and slow and low."

Despite the challenges, Morkel expressed a desire to bowl whenever possible, especially in conditions that suit his style, such as those in England and Australia.

As India looks to bounce back from a 1-0 series deficit, Morkel's presence will be crucial.

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

