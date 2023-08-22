ODI World Cup: Morgan picks India as favourites ahead of England

IMAGE: Former England skipper Eoin Morgan said India will be the favourites of the big tournament. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Eoin Morgan is the defending world cup winning captain having led England to an extraordinary World Cup title win in July 2019. While he will not be there to defend his title in October 2023, the former captain reckons England are second favourite to India going into the world cup and has the team to defend the title.

Saying that the 2019 final was the greatest game of his life and career, Morgan says he has always been a fan of Rohit Sharma the captain and leader.

“England are a very good team. I will rate them second favourites after India but only just. India on home soil is the favourite and are a very good team. That’s been the case for all of the last few world cups. “India in 2011, Australia in 2015, England in 2019 and India again in 2023. But Jos Butler and his team has some fantastic batsmen and bowlers and their talent will make a big difference come the business end of the tournament. If you ask me to pick my best four, I will add Australia and Pakistan to the mix.

“With the matches spread across all parts of the country, it will be a real Test and these four teams have the maximum depth and versatility, ” said Eoin Morgan while speaking to Revsportz on the show Backstage with Boria.

He also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma saying, “I have always been a fan of Rohit Sharma the captain and leader. If you see he has the ability to carry his team with him and also has the team to do extremely well in the world cup.

“Having spoken to a number of players in his team, I know Rohit commands a lot of respect among the group and is a really good leader of men. Even when he wasn’t captain I am sure he made a difference in the change room and was a key influence.

IMAGE: Morgan said teams will not want to face Virat Kohli on the big stage. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

“Much like I think Virat Kohli is now in the change room and that’s another major plus for India going into the world cup. Kohli who played and won the world cup in 2011 on home soil will make a major difference to Rohit in the Indian change room.”

What is most interesting is Morgan’s comment on Virat Kohli. He said as an opponent, he wouldn’t want to face Virat in a stage like the world cup.

‘Opponents don’t want to face Kohli on the big stage’

“He is a phenomenal player. One of the best ever and one of the greatest I have seen. And the best thing about Kohli is the way he conducts himself off the field as well. He loves the big stage and if you are an opponent you don’t want to face him in a big stage like the world cup for you know he will stand up and deliver for his team.

“He has this ability to make the big occasions count and we have seen that with him many times in the past. Again, he is a leader in that group and his presence in the change room will make a big difference to Rohit Sharma.

“Also, there will be players who feel the nerve and with Kohli around there can be nothing better for them. He will give them the confidence they need and is a massive player for India in the world cup. He harnesses all of the energy and hype around big games and uses all of it to make a difference.

“Very few players in my generation could do that. And he will want to win. He is that type of competitor and has that type of focus. He will want to lift that trophy”, Morgan added.

‘Would be incredible to get cricket into Olympics’

Finally, Eoin Morgan put his weight firmly behind the Olympics and said, “It would be incredible to get cricket into the Olympics just because of the number of eyes that watch the Olympics. Think of the kind of exposure it will give the game. Think of the eyeballs you will get. The Olympic games will accelerate the acceptance of the sport globally and all of a sudden there will be huge investment from governments as well.

“The game will spread. One of the issues with the game is the time we need for matches. Maybe a shorter format like the T-10 lends itself to the Olympics. A shorter format makes it possible and feasible perhaps.

“But cricket in the Olympics would be the most incredible development because everyone will want that Olympic medal around their neck and I can’t wait to see that moment.”