Morgan breaks Dhoni's T20I record

Surpasses Dhoni, Afghan in having most number of T20I wins by a captain.

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes celebrate their win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday surpassed India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan in registering most wins by a captain in men's T20 Internationals during his side's win against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to virtually seal a semi-final spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Morgan now has 43 wins from 68 T20I matches that he’s led England, while Dhoni -- who retired last year -- had won 42 matches out of 72 matches he had captained India.

Afghan, who retired from all formats on Sunday after the match against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup, had captained Afghanistan to 42 wins out of 52 games.