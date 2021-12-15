News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mishra reckons players deserve clarity, communication from Board

Mishra reckons players deserve clarity, communication from Board

Source: ANI
December 15, 2021 20:15 IST
‘It happened before also and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard, should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or for a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect’

India leg spinner Amit Mishra says the allegedly rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not true

IMAGE: India leg spinner Amit Mishra says the allegedly rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 'are not true'. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra feels that there should be transparency between the players and the management to maintain an unhindered flow of communication.

Mishra's statement came after India's Test skipper Virat Kohli claimed that there was no prior communication from the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team. The row erupted after Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper last week and took the reins from Kohli as India gear up for the South Africa series.

 

"This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard, should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or for a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect," Amit Mishra told ANI.

Talking about the rumours of the rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the off-spinner said that both the players are professionals and have a positive approach towards everything.

"These things are not true. Both the players have such a positive approach towards life. They have good communication even when they are on-field. They always give their 100 per cent for the team. I think, Virat has done a great job as a captain and now it's Rohit's turn to showcase his game and prove himself to be a great player and a captain," said the off-spinner.

Earlier, Virat in a press conference dismissed all rumours about the rift between him and Rohit.

 

