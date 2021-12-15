News
I am available for ODI series in South Africa; never asked for rest: Kohli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: December 15, 2021 13:57 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli said he didn't ask BCCI for rest in January and is available for the three-match ODI series in South Africa. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India's Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday asserted that he will play in the three-match ODI series in South Africa next month, putting to rest speculations about his availability and his equation with newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma.

 

"I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour of South Africa.

Over the last two days, speculation has been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to an hamstring injury.

Shortly before the T20 World Cup got underway in the UAE, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the tournament.

India will play three Tests against South Africa, starting on December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
