Mishra a victim of rare dismissal in IPL

May 09, 2019 13:55 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Khaleel Ahmed tries to run out Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra during the IPL Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Khaleel Ahmed tries to run out Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra during the IPL Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Photograph: IPLt

Spinner Amit Mishra has become only the second cricketer in the history of IPL to be declared out for obstructing the field after he blocked Khaleel Ahmed's view of the stumps, towards the end of the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

 

Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field in the final over of the innings with Delhi needing two runs off three balls. He appeared to change the direction while running for a quick single and pacer Ahmed picked up the ball, turned around to aim at the stumps but only to hit the batsman's back.

Sunrisers immediately appealed and third umpire eventually ruled Mishra out.

Delhi won the tense game by two wickets to set up a date with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Before this, Yusuf Pathan was given out for obstructing the field in a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors in 2013.

