Miller praise for wise DK

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik has shone for Paarl Royals in the limited games he's played for them at the SAT20 . Photograph: Kind courtesy Paarl Royals/X

Praising Dinesh Karthik for his performance in the limited opportunities he has got in his debut season in SA20, Paarl Royals captain David Miller has said that to have a player like him has been great for the youngsters and for the team.

Former India cricketer Karthik has scored 97 runs in the six innings he has played so far in SA20 this year. He scored 53 off 39 balls in the last game against Joburg Super Kings at Centurion on January 30 but did not get support from the other batters.

"He has played for 20 years at the highest level and has vast experience. He has done extremely well for India and in the IPL, and later has done commentary and coaching as well. The knowledge and wisdom he has is great for the youngsters and for me also," Paarl Royals captain Miller told PTI on the eve of the first qualifier against MI CapeTown.

"Having someone like him in the team is great. He hasn't had many opportunities this season but played really well at the Wanderers in a sticky situation," he added.

Miller also rejected any concerns regarding his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

"I am feeling good. I took a week off. I have done a fitness test and it seems to be going well. Let's see how we pull up tomorrow morning," he said.

South Africa's Champions Trophy plans had suffered a setback last week when Miller sustained an injury during the SA20 match against Durban Super Giants.

He also said that former England captain Joe Root's absence will not be felt by Paarl Royals as there are players in the team who can rise to the occasion.

Root, after featured in eight matches for Paarl Royals, departing for India ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

"It's not possible to replace a player of that calibre but I really believe that we have got a squad that is very adaptable and the guys coming in are super positive and skilful as well. In a few games, Root did not do well and other players pulled up in those particular games," he said.

"So, it's not a problem for us. The guys are geared up," said Miller.

Miller is not concerned about the losses in the last two matches and said that one or two performances can change the momentum in T20 cricket.

"The consistency in the season has been phenomenal. The loss in the last two matches is not a concern. Players are in great shape and have rested well. It takes one or two players to step up and put on a match-winning performance.

"When things are not going your way, you just have to stay in the game and it's only a moment that can change the momentum. Just keep believing in yourselves," he said.

"I know that MI CapeTown is on fire this season but it is a great opportunity for us to knock them off. They have many match winners but in T20 it's all about seizing the opportunity, and one or two players need to step up to take the match away from the opposition," he said.

He also credited SA20 for the resurgence of SA cricket in the last few years.

"It is an unbelievable addition to the cricket of this country. Playing in front of the amazing crowd and get the kind of support. All credit to Graeme Smith and the team who have marketed it so well. I really think it will go a long way," he said.

He is also very impressed with the performance of 18 year old Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who is the second-highest run getter in his debut SA20 season so far (323 runs in 10 matches).

"He is a sensational talent, the way he thinks about the game at the young age is very impressive. His timing of the ball is excellent, he picks the length very well and has good hands. He can slog-sweep the spinners and picks the pace very well. I foresee a bright future for him," he said.