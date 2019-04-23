MI sign Hendricks to replace injured pacer Joseph

April 23, 2019 17:03 IST

Hendricks, who previously played for IPL side Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and 2015, has played 10 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, picking up 16 wickets.

IMAGE: South African pace bowler Beuran Hendricks. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians have signed South African pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as an injury replacement for West Indian Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the season, the IPL franchise said on Tuesday.

Joseph, who was a replacement for injured New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, had a stellar IPL debut this month when he recorded figures of six wickets for 12 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the best bowling figures in the competition's history.

However, he failed to build on that performance and did not pick up a single wicket in his next two matches, leaking runs at a rate around 10 per over.

Joseph, 22, dislocated his right arm while fielding in the five-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals over the weekend.

Hendricks, who previously played for IPL side Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and 2015, has played 10 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, picking up 16 wickets.

Mumbai, who are third in the standings, next play Chennai Super Kings away on Friday.