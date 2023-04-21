MI has a good all-round attack despite Archer's absence: Behrendorff

IMAGE: Jason Behrendorff is leading MI's attack in injured Jofra Archer's absence. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff does not think the Impact player rule introduced in the Indian Premier League this season will be implemented at the international level anytime soon.

The Impact Player rule allows teams to substitute any one member of their playing XI during the match.

"I do not think we will see it at the international level for probably a while," Behrendorff said during Mumbai Indians' pre-match media conference.

"Looking back at what the Big Bash (League) has done in Australia with some different rules coming in at different stages, different competitions are going to try to have something that is maybe a little bit different that can change the course of their competition or their game, but at this stage I do not see the international game changing too much."



Behrendorff backed Mumbai Indians to continue their winning momentum, having bounced back from a familiar poor start to win three games on the trot.

"The team is gelling together nicely at the moment. All the top six batters have had an impact in one of the games so far and that is really exciting for us that all these batters are getting quality game time," Behrendorff said.

"We are figuring out our combinations with the ball, guys are starting to move into roles and the consistency within the team. But the main thing for us is that we need to look to get better in each game.

"We have won a few games now, which is exciting and we will try to build on that momentum."

Mumbai Indians have played four out of their five matches so far without premier bowler Jofra Archer, who is suffering from a soreness in his right elbow.

Behrendorff, who has had a bigger role to play in this IPL in absence of Archer, said the English pacer is on the mend and the team is waiting for the medical team's approval.

"The medical team is working tirelessly with Jof (Jofra Archer) and he has been training strongly which is a really positive sign for us. We are waiting for the medical team to tick off on him and hopefully he is not too far away (from making a comeback)," said the left-arm Australian fast bowler.

"We would love to have Jofra back and it is (his absence) is one of those things that is tough to fill. With Riley (Meredith) coming in, he bowls at a good pace that has made the change a little bit smoother.

"We are all playing to our strengths which is really important and we compliment each other which makes ours a good all-round attack,” he added.

MI will take on a stuttering Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night and despite the visiting team losing three out of their last four matches, Behrendorff refused to read much into their struggles.

"They are a very powerful team. You look at their batting line up particularly from a bowler's point of view and they have got guys with power from (Nos) 1-8, I reckon, and especially with the impact rule there is always that chance that they can add another batter there too," he said.

"We have got good plans that will hopefully come off against their batters and when you look at their attack as well, they are quite balanced which all teams are trying and striving for.

"They are a good outfit and have had a pretty good season so far, a little bit up and down like all teams so far. Everyone is finding their feet and the right combinations."