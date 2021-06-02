News
Men's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup to be expanded

Men's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup to be expanded

June 02, 2021 09:13 IST
Image used for representational purposes

The Men’s Cricket World Cup and Men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to include more teams and matches from 2027 and 2024 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

An ICC statement said that the Cricket World Cup will feature 14 teams and 54 matches in 2027 and 2031, while the T20 World Cup will grow to 20 teams and 55 matches in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

The Cricket World Cup will feature two groups of seven teams, with the top three in each earning passage to a Super Six stage that will be followed by semi-finals and a final – the same format used in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

In the T20 World Cup, there will be four groups of five teams and the top two will go through to a Super Eights stage before semi-finals and a final.

The ICC also announced that an eight-team Champions Trophy will be held in 2025 and 2029, following the format of previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and a final.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
