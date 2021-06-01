News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mithali Raj reacts to Naomi Osaka controversy

Mithali Raj reacts to Naomi Osaka controversy

By Rediff Cricket
June 01, 2021 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mithali Raj

IMAGE: Mithali Raj. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

India women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, on Tuesday, said that she has never felt the need to forego a press conference as she understands that women's cricket right now needs media support.

In a press conference ahead of the India women's cricket team's departure to England, Mithali Raj was asked if she has ever had issues in interacting with media during her long career.

"I think it’s tough to be in quarantine for any athlete. Getting into a tournament, we don’t feel that. Personally I haven’t felt I should forego a press conference."

"Because women’s cricket where it stands, it needs media support. It’s important for players also to sort of try and help in the growth of the sport. So it’s important that we need to interact and promote the sport," she said.

 

Mithali's remarks came as one of the biggest names in sport, Naomi Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had signalled her intentions to skip her media duties to protect her mental well-being on social media and returned to Twitter, on Monday, to announce her withdrawal.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can go back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote.

While her original stance had earned little backing from her fellow professionals, most of whom saying that dealing with the media was part of the job, her withdrawal triggered a wave of support from around the sporting world.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
We are pulling for you: Navratilova backs Osaka
We are pulling for you: Navratilova backs Osaka
Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after withdrawal
Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after withdrawal
Osaka withdraws from French Open amid controversy
Osaka withdraws from French Open amid controversy
Swapan Dasgupta renominated to Rajya Sabha
Swapan Dasgupta renominated to Rajya Sabha
Indians at the French Open: Bopanna enters 2nd round
Indians at the French Open: Bopanna enters 2nd round
1 crore vaccines per day by mid-July: Govt
1 crore vaccines per day by mid-July: Govt
Becker worried for Osaka's career following withdrawal
Becker worried for Osaka's career following withdrawal

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

'I feel for Naomi, I wish I could give her a hug'

'I feel for Naomi, I wish I could give her a hug'

'I think she is courageous and needs support'

'I think she is courageous and needs support'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use