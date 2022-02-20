News
Mendis fifty helps SL avoid clean sweep against Australia

February 20, 2022 17:08 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis bats during the fifth T20 International against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Opener Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 69 off 58 balls to help secure a consolation five-wicket victory for Sri Lanka, who fired with both bat and ball against Australia in the fifth and final Twenty20 international on Sunday.

 

The hosts posted a middling 154-6 after opting to bat in Melbourne, but the Sri Lankan batsmen finally found their feet to reach 155-5 with one ball remaining, ending the series 4-1 in Australia's favour.

Mendis batted positively, but sensibly, with captain Dasun Shanaka (35) in an 83-run partnership which powered Sri Lanka to their first win against Australia in any format since 2017.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate with the series trophy after winning the series 4-1. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Seamer Kane Richardson took 2-28, but Australia's second-string bowling attack never looked threatening after conceding 54-2 in the powerplay.

"When we come to the World Cup (in October), we will be really prepared," Shanaka said. "We could have done better in this series."

Reduced to 13-2 after five overs, Australia struggled to build any partnerships of substance as Dushmantha Chameera (2-30) and Lahiru Kumara (2-34) troubled the batsmen with pace.

Aaron Finch's summer, in which the skipper scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 92, ended with a whimper when he was caught on eight.

IMAGE: Australia's Matthew Wade hits out. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Matthew Wade struck 43 not out in the back end of the innings to drag his side to a competitive score.

"It (154) probably just wasn't quite enough at the end," Finch said.

"Sri Lanka are a very dangerous side and to win four games in a row was really good."

Australia now prepare for their first test on Pakistani soil since 1998, scheduled to begin on March 4, while Sri Lanka's next assignment is a T20 series in India starting on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
