Mendis, Embuldeniya spin SL to series win over Windies

December 03, 2021 17:36 IST
Lasith Embuldeniya finished with seven wickets across the two innings as the Sri Lankan spinners took all 20 West Indies wickets to fall in the match.

IMAGE: Lasith Embuldeniya finished with seven wickets across the two innings as the Sri Lankan spinners took all 20 West Indies wickets to fall in the match. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya picked up five wickets apiece against the West Indies to lead the hosts to a 164-run victory on the final day of the second Test in Galle on Friday.

Off-spinner Mendis completed his second five-wicket haul to finish with 11 wickets in the match as Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 series win against the Caribbean side to pick up the full 24 points on offer in the World Test Championship.

 

Sri Lanka, who were all out for 204 in the first innings, declared their second innings closed at 345 for nine early on the fifth day, setting the tourists a target of 297 to try and win the match and level the series.

While the target seemed out of reach on a track assisting the spinners, a draw did not seem unlikely when West Indies reached 65 for one.

But Mendis and Embuldeniya then ran through the batting line-up to bundle them out for 132 in the second session as West Indies lost their last eight wickets for 40 runs.

Mendis, 26, took his tally to 18 wickets in the two Tests to pick up the player of the series award.

Embuldeniya finished with seven wickets across the two innings as the Sri Lankan spinners took all 20 West Indies wickets to fall in the match.

Dhananjaya de Silva was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten 155 in Sri Lanka's second innings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
