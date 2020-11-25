News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet new ICC chairman

Meet new ICC chairman

Last updated on: November 25, 2020 09:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ICC

IMAGE: Greg Barclay was NZC's representative on the ICC board. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, ICC 

New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected as the International Cricket Council's new independent chairman, the sport's world governing body has said.

 

Barclay, a commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket since 2012, replaces interim chairman Imran Khwaja who himself had stepped in to temporarily succeed India's Shashank Manohar after his second two-year term ended in July.

He is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. Barclay is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies. He has also had a long involvement in the business of sport and large events and is recognised as a leading specialist in this area.

"It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," Barclay said in a statement.

"I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth."

Barclay was NZC's representative on the ICC board, but will step down from his role with NZC to lead the global governing body.

He was also a director of the men's World Cup that was jointly held by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Clarke expects Kohli, Bumrah to stand up to Aussies
Clarke expects Kohli, Bumrah to stand up to Aussies
Kohli, Ashwin in fray for ICC Player of the Decade
Kohli, Ashwin in fray for ICC Player of the Decade
Tendulkar on how Indian pacers can blunt Steve Smith
Tendulkar on how Indian pacers can blunt Steve Smith
Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi's trusted aide, passes away
Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi's trusted aide, passes away
Champions League PIX: Ronaldo matches Messi's record
Champions League PIX: Ronaldo matches Messi's record
Covid is driving demand for gold loans from banks
Covid is driving demand for gold loans from banks
Ask Gaurav: Your stock queries answered
Ask Gaurav: Your stock queries answered

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

India's 'fab five' can beat Aus in their den: Shastri

India's 'fab five' can beat Aus in their den: Shastri

Buzz: Raina signs MoU to start academy

Buzz: Raina signs MoU to start academy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use