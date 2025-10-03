Meet India's new six-hitting sensation in Tests

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja’s tally in Tests rose to 79 in 86 matches, overtaking Dhoni’s 78 sixes in 90 Tests. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravindra Jadeja smashed his way past Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India’s fourth-highest six-hitter in Test cricket, continuing his fine form against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The milestone came during the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, where Jadeja scored an unbeaten 50 off 81 balls by the end of session two, hitting three fours and four towering sixes — all dispatched off Jomel Warrican.

With these four sixes, Jadeja’s tally in Tests rose to 79 in 86 matches, overtaking Dhoni’s 78 sixes in 90 Tests. Ahead of him in the rankings remain Rohit Sharma (88 in 67 Tests), Virender Sehwag (90 in 103), and Rishabh Pant (90 in 47).

This innings marked Jadeja’s seventh fifty-plus score in Tests this year, the most by any Indian batter. Across seven Tests and 13 innings in 2025, he has amassed 605 runs at an astonishing average of 75.62, including a century and six fifties, with a best score of 107*.

Jadeja is also closing in on a career milestone of 4,000 Test runs, currently standing at 3,936 runs in 86 Tests and 129 innings at an average of 38.21, with five centuries and 28 fifties. His stellar form also continued from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, where he scored 516 runs in five matches at an average of 86.00, including a century and five fifties.

Jadeja’s combination of power-hitting and consistency cements his place as one of India’s premier all-rounders and a key contributor in the longest format.