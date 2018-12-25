Meet India's 2019 World Cup team

December 25, 2018 09:49 IST

The time for experiments is over, Harish Kotian points out.

IMAGE: Virat, Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

With the 2019 World Cup in mind, India's selectors have stuck with the tried and tested for the ODI series in Australia and New Zealand in January-February.

The big news was, of course, 2011 World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's comeback to the T20I squad for the three-match series in New Zealand.

Dhoni, who opted out of the T20I series against the West Indies and Australia, will play in the T20 format, with an intent to keep him in the groove for the ODIs, in the final stretch leading up to the World Cup.

It was always known that Dhoni would be the first choice wicket-keeper-batsman for the World Cup even though his batting prowess has been on the decline and someone like Rishabh Pant making heads turns with his attacking display.

The selectors want to give the 37 year old who doesn't play Tests anymore, as much match practice as possible ahead of the showpiece event.

Since January 2017, Dhoni has featured in 49 ODIs, scoring 1,063 runs at an average of 44. His strike rate of 80 is a concern for someone batting lower in the order and entrusted with finishing the innings.

But it is Dhoni's experience of 332 ODIs which holds the key especially considering an important tournament like the World Cup. Which is why, Rishabh Pant, despite all his potential and flamboyance, has been kept on hold for the future.

The experienced Dinesh Karthik also returns to the 16-member ODI side for Australia and New Zealand and is expected to play as a specialist batsman, entrusted with the finisher's role, while Dhoni bats at No 5.

Lokesh Rahul keeps his place as the reserve opener with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma the preferred choice to open the batting.

In 12 ODI innings, Rahul has opened the innings seven times while batting at No 3 once, thrice at No 4 and once at No 5.

Interestingly, he has only scored runs when opening the batting, hitting a century and a 50 against Zimbabwe in 2016 and recently a half-century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

It is difficult to see Rahul getting another opportunity in the middle order, considering his scores of 4, 17, 7, 9 not out and 0 when batting at numbers 3, 4 and 5.

While Virat Kohli will come in at No 3, Ambati Rayudu will occupy the important No 4 slot, followed by Dhoni, Karthik and the all-rounders.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has recovered from his back injury, makes it back to the ODI squad as all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, lending much needed balance to the team.

The time for experiments is over as Manish Pandey, who hasn't featured much recently, has been kept out with the selectors picking all their frontline players, leading into the World Cup.

Pacer Umesh Yadav misses out as Mohammed Shami gets the nod for the ODIs along with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

In the spin department, India has been well equipped featuring the impressive Kuldeep Yadav along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja.

Barring major injuries, this could be India's final set of players for the 2019 World Cup in England next year.

The Australia and New Zealand ODI series will be crucial for Jadeja, Jadhav and Rahul, with one of them likely to miss out on the World Cup, as the team is pruned to 15.