Check out India's schedule at 2019 World Cup

April 26, 2018 20:39 IST

In a repeat of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, India will take on traditional rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16.

The International Cricket Council on Thursday confirmed the 2019 World Cup fixtures of two-time world champions India, who will play their nine league matches in six cities from June 5 to July 6 in the 10-team tournament across 11 venues in England and Wales.



If India top or finish fourth in the 10-team table, then they will play in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on July 9. In the scenario of India finishing second or third in the points table, they will feature in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11.



India will begin their campaign a week after the start of the ICC's pinnacle 50-over tournament following Lodha Commission's recommendation which requires a 15-day window between the last IPL match and the first international fixture. As the final of IPL 2019 will be held on May 19, the earliest India can play in the World Cup is on 5 June when they will go head to head with South Africa at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.



India will then travel to London where they will square off against defending champions Australia at The Oval on June 9, while Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be the stage of their third league match against New Zealand on June 13.



In a repeat of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, India will take on traditional rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, while they will return to Southampton to play Afghanistan on June 22. India will be back at Old Trafford for their sixth league match against the Windies, which will be played on June 27.



Edgbaston in Birmingham will host India’s matches against England and Bangladesh on June 30 and July 2 respectively, while their ninth and last league match will be at Headingley, Leeds, against Sri Lanka on July 6.



India are presently the number-one ranked ODI side in the world and third most successful team in World Cup history behind Australia and South Africa. They enjoy a success percentage of 62.16 as they have played a total of 75 matches since 1975, and have won 46 matches and lost 27. Their one match was tied, while on was a no-result.



Apart from winning the 1983 and 2011 World Cups, India lost the 2003 final to Australia and have featured in the semi-finals of the 1987, 1996 and 2015 events, while failing to progress beyond the first round in the 1975, 1979, 1992 and 2007 events.



When the event was last staged in England and Wales in 1999, India had reached the Super Six stage where their only victory was against Pakistan at Old Trafford -- their venue for next year’s match.



India's schedule at 2019 World Cup:



5 June – v South Africa, Hampshire Bowl (d)

9 June – v Australia, The Oval (d)

13 June – v New Zealand, Nottingham (d)

16 June – v Pakistan, Old Trafford (d)

22 June – v Afghanistan, Hampshire Bowl (d)

27 June – v Windies, Old Trafford (d)

30 June – v England, Edgbaston (d)

2 July – v Bangladesh, Edgbaston (d)

6 July – v Sri Lanka, Headingley (d)

Photograph: BCCI