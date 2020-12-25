News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MCG to witness India's 100th Test against Australia

MCG to witness India's 100th Test against Australia

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 25, 2020 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MCG

IMAGE: India’s players are seen around the pitch during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

India will play their 100th Test against Australia as they meet in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

 

Both the teams first played the series in 1947/48 in which Australia outplayed India and won the series 4-0. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "#TeamIndia will play their 100th Test against Australia when the teams square off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG, starting tomorrow. #AUSvIND."

Before the ongoing Test series, India for the first time won the series against Australia at their home conditions in their last tour of 2018/19 as Virat Kohli-led side defeated the hosts 2-1.

Earlier in the day, India named their playing XI for the second Test. The visitors made four changes as Shubman Gill comes in for Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja for Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha, and Mohammed Siraj for Mohammad Shami. Gill and Siraj are set to make their debut in the red-ball game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Let Aussies play mind games: Rahane
Let Aussies play mind games: Rahane
Apologised to Virat after that run out: Rahane
Apologised to Virat after that run out: Rahane
'Indian team has been unfair to both Saha and Pant'
'Indian team has been unfair to both Saha and Pant'
Mayank Agarwal recalls Test debut at MCG
Mayank Agarwal recalls Test debut at MCG
'Why Rahul wasn't picked for Boxing Day Test?'
'Why Rahul wasn't picked for Boxing Day Test?'
Mamata backs Amartya Sen amid land row
Mamata backs Amartya Sen amid land row
Dharavi reports no Covid case for 1st time since April
Dharavi reports no Covid case for 1st time since April

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Why Rahul wasn't picked for Boxing Day Test?'

'Why Rahul wasn't picked for Boxing Day Test?'

Mayank Agarwal recalls Test debut at MCG

Mayank Agarwal recalls Test debut at MCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use