Mark Boucher set to be interim coach of South Africa

December 13, 2019 23:18 IST

Mark Boucher

IMAGE: ‘Mark Boucher will be unveiled as South Africa's interim coach’. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is set to be the interim coach of the South Africa cricket team, which is going through one of its toughest phases both on and off the field.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo: "Boucher will be unveiled as South Africa's interim coach by acting director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday."

 

Current interim team director Enoch Nkwe is expected to stay on and work with Boucher.

According to the website, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis in all likelihood will be named batting coach in the near future.

