HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Lord's to host 2026 Women's T20 World Cup final

Lord's to host 2026 Women's T20 World Cup final

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 01, 2025 17:05 IST

x

Lord's Stadium

IMAGE: Lord's is one of seven venues confirmed for the expanded 12-team Women's T20 World Cup in 2026. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The Women's T20 World Cup final will be played at Lord's on July 5, 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Lord's is one of seven venues confirmed for the expanded 12-team tournament, with Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol County Ground also selected.

"It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's," ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.

"This will be the biggest women's cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before."

The tournament starts on June 12 and will include 33 matches played over 24 days.

"The sell-out Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women's game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final," International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah said.

 

"We are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket's return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028."

Eight countries have secured their places in the tournament and the remaining four teams will be decided through qualifying next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI WC
Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI WC
ICC creates fund for displaced Afghan women players
ICC creates fund for displaced Afghan women players
Kohli credits women's cricket for THIS big change
Kohli credits women's cricket for THIS big change
We cannot control politics: Shahidi on women's cricket
We cannot control politics: Shahidi on women's cricket
Heartbreak for WI! Miss World Cup spot by 0.01 run-rate
Heartbreak for WI! Miss World Cup spot by 0.01 run-rate

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 2

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

webstory image 3

7 Cool Car Gadgets

VIDEOS

Pahalgam Attack: Shaurya Chakra hero's mother spared deportation3:01

Pahalgam Attack: Shaurya Chakra hero's mother spared...

Former terrorist condemns Pahalgam attack, demands Govt to 'teach Pak a lesson'7:25

Former terrorist condemns Pahalgam attack, demands Govt...

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as new CISC, receives tri service guard of honour1:01

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as new CISC,...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD