Photographs: BCCI

Local lad Cheteshwar Pujara graced the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot to watch the third ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Pujara, who has been playing English county cricket, caught up with his team-mates before the start of play.

Mention Australia and it's time to recall Pujara's memorable batting on the last two Test tours Down Under, especially during the 2018 series where he scored 521 runs including three hundreds in four Tests.