Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Dhoni becoming a Kung Fu Shaolin Master?

Is Dhoni becoming a Kung Fu Shaolin Master?

By Rediff Cricket
March 14, 2021 12:46 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Star Sports India/Instagram
 

What's with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Monk Look?

Head clean shaven, dressed in monk robes, seemingly in deep thought.

'[Shocked emoticons] Our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?', Star Sports India captioned the picture.

Star added a small footnote at the bottom right corner of the picture: 'Set up in a marital arts training camp'.

We think the image featuring the Chennai Super Kings captain is part of Star India's ad campaign to promote IPL 2021, which begins on April 9.

Rediff Cricket
