News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Let's not say India lost to England on purpose: Sarfaraz

Let's not say India lost to England on purpose: Sarfaraz

July 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday said it was incorrect to insinuate that Virat Kohli-led India deliberately lost to England to hurt Pakistan's semi-final chances.

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers suggested that India did not give their best against England, making it nearly impossible for Pakistan to make the semi-finals.

"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," Sarfaraz told reporters.

 

Sarfaraz also gave a dressing down to a journalist at the press conference after she used the word 'Bengalis' while asking about the match against Bangladesh.

"Please don't use this word. It could become an issue for you on social media. I think you should address them as Bangladesh. You are using an objectionable word," the Pakistan skipper told the television reporter after she asked why the team management did not give Shoaib Malik a farewell in the match against the "Bengalis".

"Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us," Sarfaraz said.

Malik announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only focus on playing T20 cricket.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit closes in on top-ranked Kohli

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit closes in on top-ranked Kohli

Dhoni turns 38! Of birthday wishes and throwback pics

Dhoni turns 38! Of birthday wishes and throwback pics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          