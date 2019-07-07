Let's not say India lost to England on purpose: Sarfaraz

July 07, 2019 19:02 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday said it was incorrect to insinuate that Virat Kohli-led India deliberately lost to England to hurt Pakistan's semi-final chances.

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers suggested that India did not give their best against England, making it nearly impossible for Pakistan to make the semi-finals.

"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," Sarfaraz told reporters.

Sarfaraz also gave a dressing down to a journalist at the press conference after she used the word 'Bengalis' while asking about the match against Bangladesh.

"Please don't use this word. It could become an issue for you on social media. I think you should address them as Bangladesh. You are using an objectionable word," the Pakistan skipper told the television reporter after she asked why the team management did not give Shoaib Malik a farewell in the match against the "Bengalis".

"Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us," Sarfaraz said.

Malik announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only focus on playing T20 cricket.